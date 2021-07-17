ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 9.72 ($0.13). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,078,151 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £21.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.61.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

