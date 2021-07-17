Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) EVP Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 269,598 Shares

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) EVP Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 269,598 shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92.

IMPL opened at $10.41 on Friday. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMPL. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.