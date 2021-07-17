Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Impinj alerts:

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,778 shares of company stock valued at $639,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,575,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth about $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 192,726 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PI opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.