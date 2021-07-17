Indexed Finance Trading Down 20.7% Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $2,397.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00009422 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00102937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00143998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,768.25 or 1.00153565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

