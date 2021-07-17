Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Short Interest Up 65.4% in June

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

