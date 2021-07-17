Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.79 ($45.64).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

