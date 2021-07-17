Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Down 18.4% This Week

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $11.37 million and $988.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 85.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

