Infinitecoin (IFC) Trading Down 31.6% Over Last 7 Days

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $894.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 121.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

