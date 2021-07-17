Innovation Blockchain Payment Trading Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $155,497.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.00 or 0.00826100 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,909,396 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

