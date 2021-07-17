Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Shares Down 0.4%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.09 and last traded at $28.10. 2,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 18,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.