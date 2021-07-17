Insider Buying: ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Director Paul L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $24,050.00.

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

