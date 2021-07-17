Insider Buying: Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Buys 35,714 Shares of Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRVS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

