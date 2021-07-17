Insider Buying: National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Director Buys 120,960 Shares of Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 120,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.88 per share, for a total transaction of $7,364,044.80.

National Vision stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

