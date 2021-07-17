Insider Buying: ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,330,000 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) major shareholder Simon Keeton purchased 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $4,987,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ON stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.