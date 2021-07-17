Insider Buying: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Masi Niccolo De purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00.

RSI stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,014.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

