Insider Buying: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Masi Niccolo De purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00.
RSI stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,014.00.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.