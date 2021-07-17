Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) SVP Sells 1,461 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19.

NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,229. The company has a market capitalization of $492.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. Research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

