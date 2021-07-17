Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) VP Sells 3,389 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) VP Sergey Brin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $311,347.43.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39.

On Monday, May 10th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,636.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,475.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,659.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,527.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

