Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sells 1,731 Shares of Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) insider Michael Paul North sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $502,024.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $258.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.09 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Amedisys by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

