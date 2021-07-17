Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Sells 4,563 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Alesia Lee Pinney sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,316.52.

Alesia Lee Pinney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32.

Shares of AVLR opened at $148.32 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.54.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its position in Avalara by 5.1% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 96.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

