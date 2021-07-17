Insider Selling: Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Major Shareholder Sells 1,417,486 Shares of Stock

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 1,417,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $17,321,678.92. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS CBDS opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

