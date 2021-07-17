Insider Selling: Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) SVP Sells 19,580 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.80. 3,789,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

