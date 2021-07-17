Insider Selling: Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Insider Sells 3,963 Shares of Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $34,478.10.

Blair Graeme Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 7,492 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $71,099.08.

Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

