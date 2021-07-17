Insider Selling: FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Major Shareholder Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) major shareholder Chafre, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $92,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
OTCMKTS:FCIC opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82. FCCC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.10.
About FCCC
