Insider Selling: FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Major Shareholder Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) major shareholder Chafre, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $92,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS:FCIC opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82. FCCC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

FCCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage banking business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc in June 2003.

