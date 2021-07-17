Insider Selling: Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Insider Sells 10,446 Shares of Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $464,847.00.

ORCC stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

