Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) CAO Sells 7,116 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) CAO Ryan D. Taylor sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $196,543.92.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.37. 19,503,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,541,168. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

