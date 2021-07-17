Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Insider Sells 1,637 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,670. The firm has a market cap of $346.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quantum by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

