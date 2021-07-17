Insider Selling: Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CFO Sells 14,389 Shares of Stock

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CFO Jane Nielsen sold 14,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $1,856,181.00.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -64.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.71.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

