Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) major shareholder Colby 2014 Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total value of $4,888,200.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.56. 161,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,738. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,023,000 after buying an additional 394,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after buying an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after buying an additional 180,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

