Insider Selling: SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) CEO Sells 2,604 Shares of Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $306,152.28.

Shares of SSNT opened at $10.29 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

