Insider Selling: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) CFO Sells 5,309 Shares of Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) CFO Frederick G. Smith sold 5,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $345,244.27.

Frederick G. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $415,850.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.13. 716,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,393 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 636,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,730,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,456,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

