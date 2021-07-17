Insider Selling: Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Major Shareholder Sells 14,539 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Corp/Ma Advent also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Syneos Health alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of Syneos Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80.

Syneos Health stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,162. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.75. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.