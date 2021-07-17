Insider Selling: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Insider Sells 4,573 Shares of Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $26,157.56.

NYSE:UHS traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.33. The stock had a trading volume of 331,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.03. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.03 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

