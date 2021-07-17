Insider Selling: Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Chairman Sells 376,951 Shares of Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 376,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $12,462,000.06.

NYSE:MTN traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,687. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.62 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

