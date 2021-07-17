Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00.

VICR opened at $105.61 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $109.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. Vicor’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vicor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vicor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

