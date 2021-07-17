Insider Selling: Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00.

Shares of ZDGE stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 162,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,686. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24. Zedge, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $224.43 million, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZDGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zedge by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 256,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zedge by 168.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 158,596 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zedge by 310.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the first quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zedge during the first quarter worth $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

