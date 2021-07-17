Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells 6,392 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Kirk Norman Brown sold 6,392 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $289,238.00.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Kirk Norman Brown sold 108,939 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $5,636,503.86.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $11,940,729.00.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.44. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.21.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,949,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 148.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.