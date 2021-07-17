Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Down 21.9% This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Insights Network has a market cap of $4.47 million and $29.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00048847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.37 or 0.00808114 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,193,650 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

