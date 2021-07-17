Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Nicholas John Swenson Purchases 31,793 Shares

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson purchased 31,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $174,861.50. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 51,215 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $391,282.60.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 2,574 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $17,117.10.

On Monday, May 24th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 3,628 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,126.20.

On Thursday, May 20th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,900 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $19,285.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 15,421 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $99,465.45.

NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.32. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insignia Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth $190,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

