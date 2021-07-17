Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Glenn A. Sampson Sells 51,141 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 51,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,640,091.87.
NYSE NSP traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,821. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.35. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
