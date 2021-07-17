Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Glenn A. Sampson Sells 51,141 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 51,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,640,091.87.

NYSE NSP traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,821. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.35. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

