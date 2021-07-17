InsurAce (INSUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.99 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and $904,257.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00003843 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00105908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00145824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,293.22 or 0.99960932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

