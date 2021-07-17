Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFCZF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

IFCZF stock opened at $134.54 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $101.76 and a 52 week high of $142.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.20.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

