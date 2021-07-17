Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITR shares. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

CVE ITR opened at C$3.49 on Friday. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.35 and a 52-week high of C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of C$191.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.75.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.