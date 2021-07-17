Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,793 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 124,298 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $54.97. 25,263,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,084,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

