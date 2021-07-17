Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,716 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.