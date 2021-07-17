inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

INTT stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.41 million, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65. inTEST has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in inTEST during the first quarter worth $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in inTEST by 66,459.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in inTEST by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 23.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

