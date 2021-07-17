Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 346,600 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Intevac by 93.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 48,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,439. Intevac has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 million, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

