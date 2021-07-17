Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at $29,125,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,283,985 shares of company stock worth $298,948,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.

NYSE:SQ opened at $237.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 618.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.98. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.