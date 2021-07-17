Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.62. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

