Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMM opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

