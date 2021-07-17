Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Up 47.8% in June

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 492.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $413,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.66. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.